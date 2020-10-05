John McAfee indicted for tax evasion

JACKSON, Tenn. — The U.S. Attorney’s office has confirmed the indictment of John McAfee on charges of tax evasion and willful failure to file tax returns.

According to a news release, McAfee allegedly earned millions in income from the promotion of cryptocurrencies, consulting work, speaking engagements and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary.

The release says McAfee allegedly failed to file tax returns from 2014 through 2018, despite receiving considerable income.

The release says the indictment does not allege that McAfee received any income or had any connection to the anti-virus company bearing his name.

McAfee allegedly evaded liability by directing his income to bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchange accounts in the names of nominees, according to the release, and further alleges he attempted to evade the IRS by concealing assets, which include property, a vehicle, and a yacht in other peoples’ names.

McAfee faces a maximum of five years in prison on each count of tax evasion and a maximum of one year on each count of willful failure to file a tax return.