Mugshots : Madison County : 09/30/20 – 10/01/20 October 5, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/19Brandie Dudley Violation of community corrections 2/19Adrian Bonds Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license 3/19Alvin Randle Failure to appear 4/19Andrew March Violation of community corrections 5/19Bredell Davis Failure to appear 6/19Chaniel Wade Driving on revoked/suspended license 7/19Channing Hines Harassment 8/19Clarence Woods Fraudulent use of a credit/atm card 9/19Jasper Falls Theft under $10,000, theft from motor vehicle 10/19Jaylan Thompson Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license 11/19Joshua Powell Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation 12/19Julio Dominguez Violation of community corrections, aggravated assault, criminal impersonation, vandalism 13/19Justin Wheeler Theft under $1,000 14/19Kalisha McKinnie Simple domestic assault 15/19Matthew Mullen Aggravated burglary, possession of stolen property, vandalism, firearm used in dangerous felony 16/19Morgan Yarbrough Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law 17/19Phillip Haynes Simple domestic assault, possession of methamphetamine, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernlia 18/19Thomas Simmons Burglary, violation of probation, theft under $1,000, vandalism 19/19Whitney Dunigan Simple domestic assault The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/30/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/01/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.