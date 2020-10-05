Mugshots : Madison County : 09/30/20 – 10/01/20

1/19 Brandie Dudley Violation of community corrections

2/19 Adrian Bonds Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/19 Alvin Randle Failure to appear

4/19 Andrew March Violation of community corrections

5/19 Bredell Davis Failure to appear



6/19 Chaniel Wade Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/19 Channing Hines Harassment

8/19 Clarence Woods Fraudulent use of a credit/atm card

9/19 Jasper Falls Theft under $10,000, theft from motor vehicle

10/19 Jaylan Thompson Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license



11/19 Joshua Powell Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation

12/19 Julio Dominguez Violation of community corrections, aggravated assault, criminal impersonation, vandalism

13/19 Justin Wheeler Theft under $1,000

14/19 Kalisha McKinnie Simple domestic assault

15/19 Matthew Mullen Aggravated burglary, possession of stolen property, vandalism, firearm used in dangerous felony



16/19 Morgan Yarbrough Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

17/19 Phillip Haynes Simple domestic assault, possession of methamphetamine, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernlia

18/19 Thomas Simmons Burglary, violation of probation, theft under $1,000, vandalism

19/19 Whitney Dunigan Simple domestic assault







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/30/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/01/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.