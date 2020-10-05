Mugshots : Madison County : 10/02/20 – 10/05/20

1/46 Billie Jones Driving under the influence

2/46 Aluntae Giles Driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving

3/46 Andre Coleman Schedule VI drug violations, prohibited weapons

4/46 Andrew Brown Aggravated domestic assault

5/46 Angela Johnson Shoplifting/theft of property



6/46 Ashley Donahoe Especially aggravated robbery, attempted murder

7/46 Bethany Armstrong Resisting stop/arrest

8/46 Breanna Woodard Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving while unlicensed

9/46 Byron West Criminal trespassing

10/46 Christopher Lyons Misuse of 911



11/46 Curry Ivy Driving under the influence, open container law, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

12/46 Daquan Bryant Aggravated domestic assault

13/46 David Capers Vandalism

14/46 Deandre Dickerson Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

15/46 Dejuante Boyd Failure to appear



16/46 Dominique Thomas Theft under $10,000, theft of a motor vehicle

17/46 Dustin Brown Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

18/46 Dustin Criswell Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

19/46 Gerardo Mena Perez Driving under the influence

20/46 Jeffery Epperson Failure to appear



21/46 Jocelyn Pruitt Violation of probation

22/46 John Leek Violation of probation

23/46 Joseph Castellaw Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, schedule III drug violations

24/46 Joshua Boone Shoplifting/theft of property

25/46 Joshua Phillips Schedule I drug violations



26/46 Julia Smith Assault

27/46 Kennie Smith Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

28/46 Kevin Tipps Schedule I drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, schedule III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

29/46 Ladaisha Parram Violation of probation

30/46 Larry Mays Violation of probation



31/46 Marcus Boyd Driving under the influence, violation of probation, open container law, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

32/46 Melvin Holcomb Aggravated assault, coercion of witness, violation of order of protection

33/46 Pierce Curby Failure to appear

34/46 Rickey Marshall Failure to appear

35/46 Shelia Oropeza Violation of community corrections



36/46 Shelia Risner Public intoxication

37/46 Stevie Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license

38/46 Taidren Taylor Theft under $1,000

39/46 Tiki Hobson Simple domestic assault

40/46 Timara Davis Failure to appear



41/46 Timothy Justus Shoplifting/theft of property

42/46 Timothy Strickland Aggravated domestic assault

43/46 Trevion Swift Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

44/46 Warren Lowrance Public intoxication

45/46 Wesley Langford Public intoxication



46/46 Wesley Weatherington Failure to appear





























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/02/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/05/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.