Sunny And Cool Today

Weather Update: Monday, October 5 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have a rather chilly start to the morning as an area of Canadian high pressure moves east through the Ohio And Wabash Valley to the north of the region. Northerly flow will have a tendency to hold temps back despite full on sunshine this afternoon. I expect highs generally in the upper 60s. Otherwise the forecast still looks fairly quiet through at least Thursday. Thankfully, we do expect the atmosphere to moderate fairly quickly allowing high temps back into the mid 70s tomorrow, and 80s Wednesday. Meanwhile, We also need to keep an eye to the south in the Gulf of Mexico where Tropical Storm ▲Delta is expected to strengthen to a hurricane and make landfall somewhere along the gulf coast, the further west that is, the more likely it is we may have to deal with the remnants by late week.



