Voter registration deadline arrives, elections fast approaching

JACKSON, Tenn. — The countdown continues to the 2020 elections, which is now less than one month away.

Most people by now should have registered to vote, since Monday was the last day to register.

It’s still a good time to check your status, which can be done online on the election commission site.

“We have had numerous calls from voters who said they have been told that their registration is no longer valid and it’s not the case. If you voted this year, your registration should be valid unless perhaps you had a conviction of a felony,” Madison County Administrator of Elections Kim Buckley said.

Next week we kick off the early voting period.

Statewide early voting runs from Wednesday, October 14 to Thursday, October 29.

Dates and hours may vary based on where you live.

There are other upcoming dates to keep in mind as well, especially if you are voting via absentee ballot.

Absentee ballots must be requested by October 27 and received via mail by election day before polls close.

Eligibility requirements need to be met for voting absentee in Tennessee.

And with more people choosing to not vote in person due to the pandemic, there may be more mail-in ballots to go through on election day.

“We have added more workers to open the ballots and get them ready to process and to be scanned on election day,” Buckley said. “We have a number of scanners ready to go.”

Of course, a state or government issued I.D. is needed for voting in-person.

Make sure that your voter information online is correct and see where your polling location is found ahead of the elections.

If you haven’t registered to vote, you still have time to do so online by clicking here.

The deadline to register is Monday night at midnight.