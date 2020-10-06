$10,000 reward offered in 1992 Benton Co. woman’s disappearance

CAMDEN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for information related to a 1992 Benton County missing person investigation.

Investigators say Sheila Bradford was reported missing on Sept. 22, 1992 to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Agents say they joined the search at the request of then-District Attorney Robert Radford.

Bradford, 33, had previously told law enforcement officers information about her boyfriend’s family and their involvement in a 1991 double homicide and arson investigation.

Agents say Bradford’s boyfriend’s brothers, Gary Bruce, Robert Bruce, and Jerry Bruce, along with their friend David Riles, were convicted of the 1991 murders of Danny Vine and his fiance Della Thorton.

Twenty-eight years after Bradford’s disappearance, District Attorney General Matt Stowe and Gov. Bill Lee announced a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for Bradford’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.