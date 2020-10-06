205,375 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,621 deaths, 958 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 205,375 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, October 6. In addition, 2,621 people have died and 958 are currently hospitalized. Another 187,026 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 8,752 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 110 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,317

Bedford County – 1,415

Benton County – 347

Bledsoe County – 877

Blount County – 2,707

Bradley County – 3,121

Campbell County – 545

Cannon County – 326

Carroll County – 997

Carter County — 1,233

Cheatham County – 859

Chester County – 670

Claiborne County – 458

Clay County – 267

Cocke County – 806

Coffee County – 1,425

Crockett County — 597

Cumberland County – 1,307

Davidson County – 27,518

Decatur County – 568

DeKalb County – 598

Dickson County – 1,372

Dyer County – 1,564

Fayette County – 1,313

Fentress County – 678

Franklin County – 1,056

Gibson County – 1,874

Giles County – 734

Grainger County – 443

Greene County – 1,234

Grundy County – 397

Hamblen County – 2,073

Hamilton County – 10,094

Hancock County – 111

Hardeman County — 1,644

Hardin County – 1,131

Hawkins County – 898

Haywood County — 1,096

Henderson County — 1,252

Henry County — 670

Hickman County – 666

Houston County – 313

Humphreys County – 313

Jackson County – 368

Jefferson County – 1,258

Johnson County – 846

Knox County – 10,202

Lake County – 938

Lauderdale County – 1,071

Lawrence County – 1,175

Lewis County — 242

Lincoln County – 680

Loudon County – 1,319

Macon County – 1,120

Madison County – 3,225

Marion County – 589

Marshall County – 846

Maury County – 2,582

McMinn County – 1,239

McNairy County — 982

Meigs County – 243

Monroe County – 1,146

Montgomery County – 3,321

Moore County — 202

Morgan County — 347

Obion County — 1,382

Overton County – 872

Perry County – 157

Pickett County — 157

Polk County – 429

Putnam County – 3,588

Rhea County – 917

Roane County – 980

Robertson County – 2,305

Rutherford County – 9,884

Scott County – 249

Sequatchie County – 260

Sevier County – 2,786

Shelby County –32,016

Smith County – 809

Stewart County — 252

Sullivan County – 2,436

Sumner County – 5,109

Tipton County – 1,944

Trousdale County – 1,697

Unicoi County – 297

Union County — 420

Van Buren County – 171

Warren County – 1,140

Washington County – 2,531

Wayne County – 1,527

Weakley County — 1,300

White County – 939

Williamson County – 5,739

Wilson County – 3,827

Out of state – 3,118

Pending – 3,316

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 267

Asian – 1,877

Black or African-American – 36,534

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 158

Other/Multiracial – 24,040

White – 113,407

Pending – 29,092

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 136,836

Hispanic – 25,622

Pending – 42,917

Gender:

Female – 105,239

Male – 98,319

Pending – 1,817

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.