Delta Will Deal Us Heavy Rain Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday, October 6th

Hurricane Delta strengthened from a tropical depression to a Category 4 hurricane in just 30 hours in the western Caribbean. Expected to make landfall near Cancun, Mexico on Wednesday morning, Delta will then turn north. Returning to major hurricane status is looking more likely up until the storm approaches a second landfall on the Gulf Coast. Delta will deal heavy rain and gusty winds to the Mid-South but the impacts in Mexico and along the Gulf Coast could be much more severe. In the meantime, our weather remains calm and quiet.



TONIGHT

We dropped to 37°F in Jackson this morning, but won't be nearly as cold tonight. Temperatures will bottom out in the middle to upper 40s at the coolest point of the night with clear skies and calm winds in place.

Another sunny day is in store for West Tennessee tomorrow with light winds and highs in the lower 80s. Delta may make landfall in Mexico Wednesday but aims to arrive on the Gulf Coast on Friday and West Tennessee this weekend. So stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including how much rain we could end up dealing with from Delta, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATE –

From the National Hurricane Center…

At 1:00 PM CT, the center of Hurricane Delta was located near latitude 18.5 North, longitude 83.5 West. Delta is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph. A west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected over the next couple of days. A slower northwestward to north-northwest motion is forecast to begin by late Wednesday or Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta is expected to continue to pass southwest of the Cayman Islands through early this afternoon, and move over the northeastern portion of the Yucatan peninsula late tonight or early Wednesday. Delta is forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon, and be over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday.

Reports from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 140 mph with higher gusts. Delta is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is possible during the next 24 hours, and Delta is forecast to be an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane when it reaches the Yucatan peninsula Wednesday. Although some weakening is likely when Delta moves over the Yucatan peninsula, re-strengthening is forecast when the hurricane moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure from NOAA reconnaissance aircraft data is 956 mb.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

STORM SURGE: An extremely dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 7 to 11 ft above normal tide levels along the coast of the Yucatan peninsula from Cabo Catoche to Progresso, and 6 to 9 ft above normal tide levels from Tulum to Cabo Catoche. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

WIND: In the Yucatan Peninsula, hurricane conditions are expected in the warning area early Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions beginning later today or tonight. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the tropical storm warning area tonight and Wednesday. In Cuba, tropical storm conditions are expected tonight in the warning area and possible in the watch area near the same time.

RAINFALL: Delta is expected to produce 4 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches, across portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula through midweek. This rainfall may result in areas of significant flash flooding.

Over the next few days, Delta is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts, across portions of the Cayman Islands and western Cuba. This rainfall may result in areas of flash flooding and mudslides.

Later this week, Delta is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flash and urban flooding to portions of the central Gulf Coast, Tennessee Valley, and southeastern United States.

SURF: Swells generated by Delta will affected land areas around the northwestern Caribbean Sea for the next day or so. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.