Dyer Industrial Park certified through Select Tennessee

DYER, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development have announced that a Gibson County industrial park is now certified.

According to a news release, the Dyer Industrial Park is now certified through the Select Tennessee Certified Sites program.

The release says the 32-acre site at Dyer Industrial Park is the fifth Gibson County site to be certified.

The Select Tennessee certification ensures that each certified site meets standards and are prepared for development, according to the release.

