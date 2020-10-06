Dyer Industrial Park certified through Select Tennessee

DYER, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development have announced that a Gibson County industrial park is now certified.

According to a news release, the Dyer Industrial Park is now certified through the Select Tennessee Certified Sites program.

The release says the 32-acre site at Dyer Industrial Park is the fifth Gibson County site to be certified.

To search for a certified site, click here. This link allows to search for vetted, shovel-ready sites across the state.

The Select Tennessee certification ensures that each certified site meets standards and are prepared for development, according to the release.

