Exchange Club recognizes Madison Co. Firefighter of the Year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Exchange Club is recognizing this year’s Madison County Firefighter of the Year.

The award was presented to Madison County Fire Department Firefighter Gary Moore.

Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner says every year, he looks at all high firefighters and identifies who he feels has truly gone above and beyond.

“Gary is just one of those that, if it’s training available, he takes time out of his own schedule to go and attend that training, to make himself a better firefighter to serve the people of this county,” Turner said.

“To become a firefighter, you don’t do it for the recognition, but it’s an honor to be honored, and for somebody to recognize you for what you do,” Moore said.

Moore was chosen out of more than 160 firefighters in the county.

Chief Turner says it was difficult to choose a recipient because all the firefighters show a strong commitment to their work.