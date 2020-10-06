Health department confirms 38 new COVID-19 cases, additional death

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional death due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department says an 87-year-old man died Sept. 12 due to complications from the virus. A total of 69 Madison County residents have died due to complications related to COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed 38 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. There are now a total of 3,195 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Those new cases include 15 men and 23 women, ranging in age from 1-year-old to 87-years-old.

Five Madison County residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. None of those patients are on a ventilator at this time.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,845 (57.7%)
  • 38301: 1,012 (31.7%)
  • 38356: 53 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 41 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 46 (1.4%)
  • 38343: 34 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 52 (1.6%)
  • 38392: 23 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 15 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 38 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 7 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 21 (0.6%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,014 (32%)
  • White: 1,343 (42%)
  • Asian: 12 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 80 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 61 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 685 (21%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,777 (55.6%)
  • Male: 1,417 (44.3%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 2,910 (91%)
  • Not recovered: 94 (3%)
  • Better: 61 (2%)
  • Unknown: 61 (2%)
  • Deaths: 69 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 142 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 419 (13%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 608 (19%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 485 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 426 (13%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 463 (15%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 339 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 175 (5.5%)
  • 80+: 127 (4%)
  • Unknown: 11 (0.5%)
