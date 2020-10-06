Health department confirms 38 new COVID-19 cases, additional death
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional death due to complications from COVID-19.
The health department says an 87-year-old man died Sept. 12 due to complications from the virus. A total of 69 Madison County residents have died due to complications related to COVID-19.
The health department also confirmed 38 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. There are now a total of 3,195 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Those new cases include 15 men and 23 women, ranging in age from 1-year-old to 87-years-old.
Five Madison County residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. None of those patients are on a ventilator at this time.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,845 (57.7%)
- 38301: 1,012 (31.7%)
- 38356: 53 (1.7%)
- 38391: 41 (1.3%)
- 38366: 46 (1.4%)
- 38343: 34 (1.1%)
- 38313: 52 (1.6%)
- 38392: 23 (0.7%)
- 38355: 15 (0.5%)
- 38362: 38 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 21 (0.6%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,014 (32%)
- White: 1,343 (42%)
- Asian: 12 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 80 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 61 (2%)
- Unspecified: 685 (21%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,777 (55.6%)
- Male: 1,417 (44.3%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,910 (91%)
- Not recovered: 94 (3%)
- Better: 61 (2%)
- Unknown: 61 (2%)
- Deaths: 69 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 142 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 419 (13%)
- 21 – 30 years: 608 (19%)
- 31 – 40 years: 485 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 426 (13%)
- 51 – 60 years: 463 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 339 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 175 (5.5%)
- 80+: 127 (4%)
- Unknown: 11 (0.5%)