Health department confirms 38 new COVID-19 cases, additional death

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional death due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department says an 87-year-old man died Sept. 12 due to complications from the virus. A total of 69 Madison County residents have died due to complications related to COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed 38 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. There are now a total of 3,195 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Those new cases include 15 men and 23 women, ranging in age from 1-year-old to 87-years-old.

Five Madison County residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. None of those patients are on a ventilator at this time.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,845 (57.7%)

38301: 1,012 (31.7%)

38356: 53 (1.7%)

38391: 41 (1.3%)

38366: 46 (1.4%)

38343: 34 (1.1%)

38313: 52 (1.6%)

38392: 23 (0.7%)

38355: 15 (0.5%)

38362: 38 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 21 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,014 (32%)

White: 1,343 (42%)

Asian: 12 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 80 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 61 (2%)

Unspecified: 685 (21%)

Gender:

Female: 1,777 (55.6%)

Male: 1,417 (44.3%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,910 (91%)

Not recovered: 94 (3%)

Better: 61 (2%)

Unknown: 61 (2%)

Deaths: 69 (2%)

Age: