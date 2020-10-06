Hendrix Scholarship now open for applications

MCKENZIE, Tenn.–High school seniors, listen up. One university is looking for its next full ride winner.

The Hendrix Scholarship at Bethel University has been around since 1988, and it’s open now for high school seniors to apply.

“They came into my first block class at school with cameras and balloons, and no one had told me anything,” Karlee Willis, winner of the 2020 Hendrix Scholarship, said.

Willis is now a freshman at Bethel University studying biochemistry.

She won the 2020 Hendrix Scholarship her senior year at Lexington High School.

She said it’s a good idea to compete for the scholarship.

“If you win, it’s a big deal. It’s a lot of money you’re not going to have to worry about,” Willis said.

“The winner of the competition would receive full tuition, room, and board. Runner up would receive full tuition, and then all competitors would qualify for the best academic scholarships,” Tina Hodges, director of recruitment and admissions at Bethel, said.

The competition weekend is set for February 26 and 27 of next year.

The application for the scholarship is open now, so members of the Class of 2021 who have a 3.25 GPA, a 23 on their ACT, and who have been accepted into Bethel can apply for the scholarship.

“The Hendrix Scholarship competition is one of our top scholarships. So, we really do get the best, cream of the crop students that come for this competition,” Hodges said.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is February 19.