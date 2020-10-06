House fire under investigation in Three Way

THREE WAY, Tenn. — A house catches fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner, firefighters responded to a house fire call in Three Way on Fairview Street.

About 40% of the house was on fire.

Six people were home at the time, and all were able to get out on their own.

“One occupant did receive some minor burns, along with some minor smoke inhalation. That patient was treated on the scene and refused transport,” Chief Turner said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.