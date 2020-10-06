Investigators ask for public’s assistance in Bells shooting investigation

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in a shooting investigation last week in Crockett County.

According to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Bells Police Department, Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shooting on Friday, October 2 around 1 a.m., which injured a man in his 20s.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area of Cherryville Road or Willow Creek Apartments to check their security cameras.

Investigators say the suspects in the shooting were seen in a dark SUV at the stop sign in front of Bells Funeral Home. The occupants of the vehicle shot at the victim as he drove by, according to investigators.

The suspects followed the victim to Willow Creek Apartments, where the victim and suspects shot at one another while the victim attempted to get out of his car, investigators say.

Multiple apartments were damaged in the shooting.

There is a reward being offered for information which leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call (731) 696-2104 and press 1 for dispatch, or go to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office app to leave an anonymous tip.