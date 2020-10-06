Jackson Fire Department shares tips on preventing kitchen fires

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you had a fire break out in your kitchen, would you know what to do about it?

This week the Jackson Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association in promoting kitchen fire safety during their Fire Prevention Week campaign, with the main theme being “Serving Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.”

“The number one cause for house fires in our nation and our community is cooking fires,” said Latrell Billingsley, JFD’s public education officer. “And it comes from unattended cooking or distracted cooking, whether that be from your cell phone, television or your kids. Just everyday things that are going on.”

The purpose for the campaign is to help educate everyone on the actions they can take in case of a fire.

Billingsley explained what to do in a kitchen fire situation at their Life Safety House.

It’s a hands-on educational tool that helps simulate different fire safety situations.

“If there is a fire in the oven and you open the oven, you’re introducing more oxygen, so thus you have a flame up,” Billingsley said. “So again if there’s a fire in the oven, you want to keep the oven closed and just turn the heat source off.”

Billingsley also has tips on ways to prevent them from happening in the first place.

“Establishing a three-foot, no kids zone in the kitchen when you’re cooking. Making sure you’re paying attention while you’re cooking, and having an up-to-date fire extinguisher and knowing how to use it prior to an event or emergency happening,” Billingsley said.

The department is also hosting a sign-up event this weekend so that residents can receive free smoke alarms and other materials to keep them safe. Click here for more information.