207,455 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,642 deaths, 971 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 207,455 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, October 7. In addition, 2,642 people have died and 971 are currently hospitalized. Another 188,576 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 9,050 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 112 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,337

Bedford County – 1,425

Benton County – 351

Bledsoe County – 880

Blount County – 2,741

Bradley County – 3,139

Campbell County – 570

Cannon County – 332

Carroll County – 1,004

Carter County — 1,256

Cheatham County – 862

Chester County – 674

Claiborne County – 462

Clay County – 272

Cocke County – 821

Coffee County – 1,465

Crockett County — 606

Cumberland County – 1,339

Davidson County – 27,636

Decatur County – 570

DeKalb County – 608

Dickson County – 1,385

Dyer County – 1,599

Fayette County – 1,319

Fentress County – 690

Franklin County – 1,073

Gibson County – 1,887

Giles County – 757

Grainger County – 441

Greene County – 1,258

Grundy County – 405

Hamblen County – 2,094

Hamilton County – 10,166

Hancock County – 110

Hardeman County — 1,648

Hardin County – 1,146

Hawkins County – 916

Haywood County — 1,114

Henderson County — 1,263

Henry County — 673

Hickman County – 674

Houston County – 327

Humphreys County – 319

Jackson County – 374

Jefferson County – 1,267

Johnson County – 1,009

Knox County – 10,288

Lake County – 940

Lauderdale County – 1,095

Lawrence County – 1,193

Lewis County — 252

Lincoln County – 688

Loudon County – 1,342

Macon County – 1,136

Madison County – 3,246

Marion County – 599

Marshall County – 862

Maury County – 2,602

McMinn County – 1,259

McNairy County — 990

Meigs County – 245

Monroe County – 1,157

Montgomery County – 3,358

Moore County — 206

Morgan County — 348

Obion County — 1,414

Overton County – 893

Perry County – 159

Pickett County — 169

Polk County – 437

Putnam County – 3,639

Rhea County – 926

Roane County – 998

Robertson County – 2,326

Rutherford County – 9,978

Scott County – 255

Sequatchie County – 261

Sevier County – 2,811

Shelby County – 32,138

Smith County – 813

Stewart County — 259

Sullivan County – 2,481

Sumner County – 5,138

Tipton County – 1,964

Trousdale County – 1,700

Unicoi County – 300

Union County — 429

Van Buren County – 173

Warren County – 1,162

Washington County – 2,573

Wayne County – 1,529

Weakley County — 1,310

White County – 950

Williamson County – 5,798

Wilson County – 3,863

Out of state – 3,169

Pending – 3,370

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 272

Asian – 1,880

Black or African-American – 36,948

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 159

Other/Multiracial – 24,178

White – 115,336

Pending – 28,682

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 139,679

Hispanic – 25,735

Pending – 42,041

Gender:

Female – 106,246

Male – 99,410

Pending – 1,799

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.