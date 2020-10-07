25 new cases of COVID-19, additional death confirmed

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional death due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department has confirmed a 70-year-old man died Sept. 26 due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19. There are now a total of 3,220 total cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Those cases include 10 men and 15 women, ranging in age from 4-years-old to 88-years-old.

Four Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,856 (57.6%)

38301: 1,018 (31.6%)

38356: 54 (1.7%)

38391: 41 (1.3%)

38366: 47 (1.5%)

38343: 36 (1.1%)

38313: 53 (1.6%)

38392: 23 (0.7%)

38355: 15 (0.5%)

38362: 40 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 22 (0.7%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,016 (32%)

White: 1,360 (42%)

Asian: 12 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 80 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 61 (2%)

Unspecified: 691 (21%)

Gender:

Female: 1,792 (55.6%)

Male: 1,427 (44.3%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,960 (92%)

Not recovered: 61 (2%)

Better: 61 (2%)

Unknown: 68 (2%)

Deaths: 70 (2%)

Age: