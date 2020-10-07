25 new cases of COVID-19, additional death confirmed
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional death due to complications from COVID-19.
The health department has confirmed a 70-year-old man died Sept. 26 due to complications from COVID-19.
The health department also confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19. There are now a total of 3,220 total cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
Those cases include 10 men and 15 women, ranging in age from 4-years-old to 88-years-old.
Four Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,856 (57.6%)
- 38301: 1,018 (31.6%)
- 38356: 54 (1.7%)
- 38391: 41 (1.3%)
- 38366: 47 (1.5%)
- 38343: 36 (1.1%)
- 38313: 53 (1.6%)
- 38392: 23 (0.7%)
- 38355: 15 (0.5%)
- 38362: 40 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 22 (0.7%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,016 (32%)
- White: 1,360 (42%)
- Asian: 12 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 80 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 61 (2%)
- Unspecified: 691 (21%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,792 (55.6%)
- Male: 1,427 (44.3%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,960 (92%)
- Not recovered: 61 (2%)
- Better: 61 (2%)
- Unknown: 68 (2%)
- Deaths: 70 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 143 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 421 (13%)
- 21 – 30 years: 615 (19%)
- 31 – 40 years: 486 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 431 (13%)
- 51 – 60 years: 466 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 341 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 178 (6%)
- 80+: 129 (4%)
- Unknown: 10 (0.5%)