25 new cases of COVID-19, additional death confirmed

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional death due to complications from COVID-19.

Coronavirus

The health department has confirmed a 70-year-old man died Sept. 26 due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19. There are now a total of 3,220 total cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Those cases include 10 men and 15 women, ranging in age from 4-years-old to 88-years-old.

Four Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,856 (57.6%)
  • 38301: 1,018 (31.6%)
  • 38356: 54 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 41 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 47 (1.5%)
  • 38343: 36 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 53 (1.6%)
  • 38392: 23 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 15 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 40 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 7 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 22 (0.7%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,016 (32%)
  • White: 1,360 (42%)
  • Asian: 12 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 80 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 61 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 691 (21%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,792 (55.6%)
  • Male: 1,427 (44.3%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 2,960 (92%)
  • Not recovered: 61 (2%)
  • Better: 61 (2%)
  • Unknown: 68 (2%)
  • Deaths: 70 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 143 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 421 (13%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 615 (19%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 486 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 431 (13%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 466 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 341 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 178 (6%)
  • 80+: 129 (4%)
  • Unknown: 10 (0.5%)
Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts