Annual Rummage Sale helps support FHU students

HENDERSON, Tenn. — For over 20 years the Fall Rummage Sale has created a way for shoppers to find a great deal while supporting Freed-Hardeman University students.

“A lot of students come to FHU and some were not allowed to come unless they received scholarship money, so all the proceeds go directly to the students,” said Jill Green, an FHU Associate and event organizer.

The association raises nearly $80,000 a year, supporting around 40 students a year. The sale runs 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Green says they are selling all types of household products like furniture, linens, clothing, kitchen ware, seasonal items and tools.

“Most of the donations were from the community, so the community plays a large roll in this event,” Green said.

Green says scholarship recipients will come and do what they can to help at the events. She says the baseball team helps in the fall, and the soccer, tennis and volleyball teams will help in the spring.

“The baseball team will come to our building and restore all the items, and they will help move everything over here,” Green said.

As the recipient of an FHU student scholarships, Kayla Hunter explains why it’s important for her to help during the sale.

“It is really a blessing for me to be able to be here, and I think even if I wasn’t receiving a scholarship, I’ve just been blessed being around these ladies for the past few days,” Hunter said. “And it’s an experience I really want to remember.”

Hunter says she is happy to help straighten things up and make the items presentable after shoppers browse through.

“It allows the Associates the opportunity to get involved with the community, and that helps raise money for the student scholarships they provide,” Hunter said.

Friday is half-price day and Saturday is bag day, where you can fill up one bag for only five or 10 dollars depending on the size of your bag.

The sale is hosted in the back of the National Guard Armory.

If you can not make it to this one, the FHU Associates hope to host the next rummage sale in the spring.