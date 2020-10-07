Brownsville business announces expansion

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials have announced a Brownsville facility is expanding their operations.

Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Teknor Apex will invest $7.4 million in the Brownsville operation, creating 20 new jobs in Haywood County.

Teknor Apex also plans to install new machinery to expand the products that are currently produced in Brownsville, according to a news release. The company currently employs 620 people in Tennessee.

Teknor Apex is an international custom compounder of advanced polymer materials, according to the release.