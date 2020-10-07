COVID hospitalizations decline, city preps to reopen more venues

JACKSON, Tenn. — You may have noticed Madison County COVID numbers drop to single digits over the weekend, then bounce back up to numbers we’ve been used to seeing.

“It was a combination of yes, transferring into the database, making that transition, and then it just being the weekend with low numbers reported by providers,” said Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Regional Director Kim Tedford.

The database she’s talking about is the health department’s newest purchase. It was bought with federal relief money, and is used to help organize the cases in Madison County.

“The database allows us to keep up with the numbers better,” Tedford said. “It allows our contact tracers to make sure they’re all asking the same questions, because the database will not allow you to go forward until you complete a field that’s required in the questioning.”

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases are declining in West Tennessee.

West Tennessee Healthcare reported 60 Wednesday morning. The hospital also said they’ve sent over 100 patients home with a monitoring system.

“We are able to keep track of patients’ oxygen levels, their heart rate, they’re taking their temperatures. We’ve only had about eighteen of those patients we’ve asked to come back to the hospital,” said Amy Garner, chief compliance and communications officer for West Tennessee Healthcare.

The city is also planning to reopen some of its venues, but the markets and events won’t look like you may remember.

“While they are different, if we can maintain guidelines and ensure safety, making sure everyone is cooperating and holding people accountable in our venues, I think we can do that safely,” said City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

And even though sales tax revenue is up compared to this time last year, they’re still seeing a major financial impact on local businesses.

“The buying habits of our citizens have changed because of the pandemic over the last six months,” said Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris.

Mayor Harris said to think about buying local instead of shopping online.

Mayor Conger said they still have a few “Jackson Strong” face masks left at City Hall. You can get one by showing security a receipt from a local purchase.