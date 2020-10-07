Delta Will Deal West Tennessee a Wet and Windy Weekend

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Wednesday, October 7th

Temperatures in West Tennessee are reaching highs in the lower 80s this afternoon. 82°F in Jackson so far puts us 10°F shy of the record set 4 years ago but is still 6°F above average for this time of the year. We’ve got one more warm day tomorrow before clouds, wind, and rain from Hurricane Delta cool things down. Confidence in significant rainfall for West Tennessee over the weekend is increasing.

TONIGHT

It’s been a clear but hazy day due to smoke from wildfires out west, but clear skies will become cloudy overnight. Expect calm winds and temperatures to drop to only the lower 50s at the coolest point of the night. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!

Another dry day tomorrow with highs in the lower to middle 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain returns on Friday from Hurricane Delta so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including how much rain we could end up dealing with from Delta, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com

TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATE –

From the National Hurricane Center…

At 4:00 PM CT, the center of Hurricane Delta was located near latitude 22.1 North, longitude 89.5 West. Delta is moving toward the northwest near 17 mph. A northwestward motion with a reduction in forward speed is expected through early Thursday. A north-northwestward motion is expected by late Thursday, and a faster northward to north-northeastward motion is forecast on Friday and Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the southern and central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, and approach the northern Gulf coast within the hurricane watch area on Friday. Delta is forecast to move inland within the hurricane watch area by late Friday or Friday night.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Re-strengthening is forecast when the hurricane moves over the southern and central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, and Delta is expected to become a major hurricane again. Some weakening is is forecast as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles. The latest minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft data is 977 mb.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

STORM SURGE: A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels in areas of onshore winds by as much as 6 to 9 ft above normal tide levels along the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula from Cabo Catoche to Progreso. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Pecan Island, LA to Port Fourchon, LA including Vermilion Bay…7-11 ft

Cameron, LA to Pecan Island, LA…4-7 ft

Port Fourchon, LA to Ocean Springs, MS including Lake Borgne…4-6 ft

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas…3-5 ft

Ocean Springs, MS to AL/FL border including Mobile Bay…2-4 ft

High Island, TX to Cameron, LA including Calcasieu Lake…2-4 ft

Sabine Lake…1-3 ft

Port O’Connor, TX to High Island, TX including Galveston Bay…1-3 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

WIND: Hurricane and tropical storm conditions will continue within the warning area in the Yucatan peninsula during the next few hours. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch areas along the Gulf coast by late Thursday night or early Friday with hurricane conditions possible within the hurricane watch area by Friday morning.

RAINFALL: Through early Thursday, Delta is expected to produce 4 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches, across portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula. This rainfall may result in areas of significant flash flooding.

Friday through Saturday, Delta is expected to produce 4 to 8 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 12 inches across portions of the central Gulf Coast north into portions of the Lower to Middle Mississippi Valley. These rainfall amounts will lead to flash, urban, small stream, and minor river flooding. As Delta moves farther inland, 1 to 3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, is expected in the Ohio Valley and Mid Atlantic this weekend.

SURF: Swells generated by Delta will affect land areas around the northwestern Caribbean Sea today. Swells will begin to affect portions of the northern and western Gulf coast on Thursday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.