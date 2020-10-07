First responders seek volunteers, donations for trunk-or-treat

DYER, Tenn. — First responders need your help to pull off the ultimate trunk-or-treat.

Gibson County E-911 is hosting its first trunk-or-treat on October 24. They’re looking for bagged candy donations and volunteers to help hand it out.

The trunk-or-treat will be a drive-thru event to help with social distancing. Organizers say they want to host something safe and fun for the kids this Halloween.

“We’re doing it just so the kids can have something fun to do this year, due to COVID and all of the restrictions, since we can’t have a typical door-to-door,” said dispatcher Megan Reasons.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Gibson County E-911’s parking lot.

If you want to volunteer or donate, call Gibson County E-911’s non-emergency line at (731) 692-3714.