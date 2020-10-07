Milan Senior Citizens Center to reopen Monday

MILAN, Tenn. — The Milan Senior Citizens Center reopens Monday and staff members say they’ve started preparing since they got the green light.

“It will be good to see everyone. We’ve called and talked to them, and you can hardly get them off the phone,” said Milan Senior Citizens Center Director Gail Branscum.

Branscum says she and her staff look forward to slowly reopening to the senior community.

“We are a focal point for senior citizens to come for activities, such as exercise, health programs, recreation and fellowship,” Branscum said.

Things will look a bit different.

“They can expect to be greeted by us. They’re asked to wear a mask to cover their nose and mouth, and we will be taking their temperature,” Branscum said.

The exercise classes will be open by appointment only.

“We have chosen Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and to do a class of 10 each day,” Branscum said. “And maybe that way they’ll get at least one day.”

The center will re-design the exercise classes to not include weights, to avoid sharing equipment.

You’re also asked to only use the exercise machines for 30 to 45 minutes at a time. They will be sanitized after use.

Staff members placed hand sanitizer and wipes for everyone to use. There will be no game nights or pot lucks for a while.

The center plans to keep the doors open for ventilation if the weather permits. Seniors are also asked to social distance while inside.

Despite the changes, seniors and staffers look forward to reopening.

“This was home to them, and they’ve really missed this place. They can’t wait to get back,” Branscum said.

The kitchen will also be closed to seniors.