Mugshots : Madison County : 10/06/20 – 10/07/20

1/16 Karon Steele Driving under the influence

2/16 Alexander Tomaszewicz Failure to appear

3/16 Andrew Pulliam Simple domestic assault

4/16 Atlas Pittman Assault

5/16 Benjamin Davis Theft under $10,000



6/16 Calvin Garvins Failure to appear

7/16 Daniel Climer Aggravated domestic assault

8/16 Danricus Holliman Violation of community corrections

9/16 Joseph Gaskins Failure to appear

10/16 Justin Morgan Simple possession/casual exchange



11/16 Kyle Lively Simple domestic assault, open container law, evading arrest

12/16 Marlena Hernandez Violation of community corrections

13/16 Melissa Robinson Violation of community corrections

14/16 Raymond Hardwick Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest

15/16 Richard Butler Violation of community corrections



16/16 Robert Hunt Simple domestic assault

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/06/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/07/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.