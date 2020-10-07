Mugshots : Madison County : 10/06/20 – 10/07/20 October 7, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Karon Steele Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Alexander Tomaszewicz Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Andrew Pulliam Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Atlas Pittman Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Benjamin Davis Theft under $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Calvin Garvins Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Daniel Climer Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Danricus Holliman Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Joseph Gaskins Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Justin Morgan Simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Kyle Lively Simple domestic assault, open container law, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Marlena Hernandez Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Melissa Robinson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Raymond Hardwick Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Richard Butler Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Robert Hunt Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/06/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/07/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest