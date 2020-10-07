Person of interest in Bells shooting identified

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators have identified a person of interest in a shooting last week in Crockett County.

Investigators say Matthew James Reynolds, of Humboldt, may have information on a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Oct. 2 at Willow Creek Apartments in Bells.

Reynolds is 21-years-old, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He has black hair and dark-colored eyes.

Anyone with information on Reynolds’ whereabouts is asked to call the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 696-2104 or submit an anonymous tip through the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office app.

There is a reward being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.