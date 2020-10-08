1 person arrested in relation to drug trafficking in Dresden

DRESDEN, Tenn. — The City of Dresden says an individual has been arrested in relation to drug trafficking.

A Facebook post by the city says the individual was apprehended on Thursday.

The post says Dresden police found over 13 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of marijuana and a variety of paraphernalia.

The City of Dresden says that residents can report information related to drug trafficking to the police department.

You can call the Dresden Police Department at (731) 364-2255.