209,447 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,705 deaths, 973 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 209,447 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, October 8. In addition, 2,705 people have died and 973 are currently hospitalized. Another 189,990 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 9,344 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 114 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,350

Bedford County – 1,435

Benton County – 354

Bledsoe County – 883

Blount County – 2,772

Bradley County – 3,167

Campbell County – 615

Cannon County – 340

Carroll County – 1,019

Carter County — 1,267

Cheatham County – 874

Chester County – 676

Claiborne County – 467

Clay County – 281

Cocke County – 836

Coffee County – 1,503

Crockett County — 617

Cumberland County – 1,363

Davidson County – 27,765

Decatur County – 585

DeKalb County – 613

Dickson County – 1,403

Dyer County – 1,640

Fayette County – 1,340

Fentress County – 720

Franklin County – 1,080

Gibson County – 1,915

Giles County – 773

Grainger County – 453

Greene County – 1,268

Grundy County – 412

Hamblen County – 2,115

Hamilton County – 10,250

Hancock County – 110

Hardeman County — 1,659

Hardin County – 1,153

Hawkins County – 922

Haywood County — 1,119

Henderson County — 1,279

Henry County — 683

Hickman County – 685

Houston County – 332

Humphreys County – 321

Jackson County – 373

Jefferson County – 1,286

Johnson County – 1,009

Knox County – 10,393

Lake County – 941

Lauderdale County – 1,124

Lawrence County – 1,206

Lewis County — 258

Lincoln County – 699

Loudon County – 1,369

Macon County – 1,159

Madison County – 3,295

Marion County – 604

Marshall County – 873

Maury County – 2,647

McMinn County – 1,265

McNairy County — 1,009

Meigs County – 250

Monroe County – 1,171

Montgomery County – 3,384

Moore County — 207

Morgan County — 355

Obion County — 1,440

Overton County – 924

Perry County – 166

Pickett County — 179

Polk County – 438

Putnam County – 3,686

Rhea County –929

Roane County – 1,010

Robertson County – 2,342

Rutherford County – 10,048

Scott County – 264

Sequatchie County – 262

Sevier County – 2,857

Shelby County – 32,280

Smith County – 833

Stewart County — 261

Sullivan County – 2,522

Sumner County – 5,169

Tipton County – 1,987

Trousdale County – 1,702

Unicoi County – 300

Union County — 437

Van Buren County – 174

Warren County – 1,180

Washington County – 2,590

Wayne County – 1,538

Weakley County — 1,330

White County – 963

Williamson County – 5,833

Wilson County – 3,908

Out of state – 3,182

Pending – 3,422

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 274

Asian – 1,889

Black or African-American – 37,106

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 161

Other/Multiracial – 24,321

White – 116,545

Pending – 29,151

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 140,713

Hispanic – 25,791

Pending – 42,943

Gender:

Female – 107,299

Male – 100,337

Pending – 1,811

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.