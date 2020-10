City of Jackson unveils new ‘731 Mural’ downtown

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson unveils a new art project downtown.

1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6



6/6











The 731 Mural was painted by two local artists — Jonathan and Sarah Cagle — at the Southwest Tennessee Development District building on East College Street.

The mural was created as part of the city’s public art initiative, and features many West Tennessee landmarks.

The unveiling was originally scheduled for this summer, but was delayed due to weather.