Concert held for medical workers, first responders

JACKSON, Tenn. — Those who protect and serve were honored with live music.

This evening, Jackson’s Hubtet played an outdoor appreciation concert for all of Jackson’s frontline heroes.

Medical personnel, law enforcement, fire fighters and EMTs were all invited to the Labyrinth at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

The concert was from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and took place in the prayer garden.

Hospital staff says it just makes you feel good when you hear music. Staff who attended said they were greatly appreciative for the support.