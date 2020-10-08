Increasing Clouds And Mild

Weather Update: Thursday, October 8 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its been a much more comfortable start to the morning with temps only falling into the upper 40s this morning for some. Clouds are increasing as expected today, maybe a touch faster than anticipated as tropical moisture increases ahead of a deepening trough in the Southern Plains. The northwesterly flow will stream moisture in aloft creating a veil of clouds. Gradually as delta gets closer to the coast, tropical moisture will deepen and support spotty showers during the day mainly on Friday. Otherwise, corresponding height rising tendency southerly flow and filtered sunshine to warm us into the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon.



