Local school district, USDA partner to distribute fresh food

MILAN, Tenn. — To close the gap between struggling farmers and families, a local school district gave them a chance to meet in the middle with fresh food.

“We’re grateful to just be able to do this for the community. To be honest, I didn’t expect this big of a turnout, but it is a blessing,” said School nutrition supervisor Vickie Dunaway.

The Milan Special School District and the USDA partnered to distribute fresh food boxes.

Dunaway says it was a great way to help benefit both farmers and families in the midst of the pandemic.

“It’s just important to close that gap and be a community and help one another. It’s just very important to fill the need of our families,” Dunaway said.

The boxes contained many products like apples, potatoes, cream cheese, celery and more.

“It’s like 10 to 12 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables, five pounds of meat, five pounds of dairy and a gallon of milk per box,” Dunaway said.

Over 100 cars wrapped around the parking lot into the street. Car after car is pulling up with their trunks open ready to be filled.

“I think it’s a success, and I hope others come on board and do it for the community,” Dunaway said.

Dunaway says they would be filling up cars until all 1,300 boxes ran out.

One of the recipients of the fresh food, Michael Tole says many families need help right now. He says he feels very blessed.

“It’s a great day. Yes, were very thankful to get this,” Tole said.

Others who came to Milan Middle School also showed their appreciation for a blessing brought to their dinner tables.

Organizers said, with the amazing turnout, they plan to have another food box distribution in the nearby future.