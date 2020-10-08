Man injured, suspect arrested in Dyersburg stabbing

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A man is charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Wednesday night, Dyersburg police charged a local man with aggravated assault following a disturbance that left the… Posted by Dyersburg Police Department on Thursday, October 8, 2020

According to a news release, Dyersburg police responded to a report of a fight on Anchorage Avenue Wednesday night. Police say the initial report indicated knives were used during the fight.

Police say arriving officers located a 40-year-old Dyersburg resident with a stab wound to his abdomen.

Daniel Pieper, 49, was arrested at the scene without incident.

Police say the victim was taken to Regional One in Memphis, where is condition is unknown.