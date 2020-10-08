Mugshots : Madison County : 10/07/20 – 10/08/20 October 8, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12JUSTIN PUCKETT Tampering with construction signs and barricades, driving under the influence, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12ACQUANETTA BROOKS Failure to appear, theft of property under $1,000, schedule IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12CARLOTTA LOUISE MURRELL Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12GARRIAN GREER Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12JERI BOYD Criminal impersonation, schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12JOHNNY E GLENN Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12JORDAN WILLIAMS Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12KYLE WAYNE LIVELY Prohibited weapons, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12RAYMOND PRATHER Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12RONALD REEVES Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12TARREAL DICKERSON Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12WILLIE ROY SORRELLS Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/07/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/08/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest