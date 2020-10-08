Officials provide first look at remodeled Pickwick Landing lodge

COUNCE, Tenn. — After 10 months of being closed, staff at the Lodge at Pickwick Landing welcomed guests into the building with a new look.

“We are so excited, and all of our guests come in and just ‘Ooh’ and ‘Ah’ at the renovation, and they’re loving it,” said Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson.

Park officials gave a tour of the newly remodeled resort. It boasts 119 modern rooms, a restaurant and bar, conference center, office spaces, and a stunning view of Pickwick Landing.

Some of the rooms are handicap accessible and pet friendly. The lodge even has a dog park in the works.

“This place had kind of some age, and now it’s been completely renovated,” Bryson said.

But before you hurry down to the lake to book your room, there are a few COVID-19 precautions to keep in mind.

“We are still wearing face masks, and our staff takes all of the precautions. We have hand sanitizing stations everywhere,” the Lodge General Manager Mary Jane Mills said.

Staff members say they’re ready to have guests back into the Lodge to enjoy it.

“We’re excited because people get to see this beautiful park, this beautiful lake, and this beautiful lodge. People from all over Tennessee are going to be here enjoying this,” Bryson said.

Park officials also hosted a boat tour after the Lodge tour.