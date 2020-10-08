SWHRA launches delivery service for at-risk community members

HENDERSON, Tenn. — In the midst of COVID-19, a non-profit agency is offering a delivery service to the community.

“Well it be depending on the funding that’s available. This is part of the CARES Grant Act money that was appropriated by Congress several months ago, and so it’s an ongoing thing. It also depend on how long the COVID last,” said Executive Director Mike Smith.

The Southwest Human Resource Agency has created the Shopping and More Program, also know as ‘SAM.’ It is a delivery service for people who have compromised immune system or who are 62 years of age or older.

This gives people who may be considered high-risk or at-risk the opportunity to place an order for delivery, and Southwest employees will go pick up the orders.

“It is not a free grocery service. It’s a free delivery service, so we actual pay for the grocery in advance and we receive reimbursement for the groceries upon delivery to the customer,” said employee Ashley Thompson.

The agency is offering to pay for items like cleaning supplies, pet foods and prescription medications. The groceries will be delivered by Southwest employees, and they will make sure to take all precautions in order to stay safe during the pandemic.

“They will follow a certain protocol and will wear a mask when they deliver,” Smith said. “And social distancing, we think that’s safer for them than going out and being in the general public.”

The agency is hoping to reach at least 500 customers. The service is being provided through November 15.

They’re hoping the program is a success, so that they can continue the service.