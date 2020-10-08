TWRA to host Beyond BOW Muzzleloader Workshop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is hosting the 2020 Beyond Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Muzzleloader Workshop.

The workshop will be held from November 13 to November 15 in Humphreys County, according to a TWRA news release.

The TWRA says the workshop will cover hunting, deer biology and management, hunting ethics and more.

You must be female and over the age of 18, according to the release. The TWRA says that registration will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. However, the release says two weeks priority will be given to first-time participants.

To apply or to learn more, visit the TWRA website. The deadline to apply is November 2.