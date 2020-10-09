211,030 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,732 deaths, 1,023 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 211,030 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, October 9. In addition, 2,732 people have died and 1,023 are currently hospitalized. Another 191,651 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows probable cases of 9,473 COVID-19 and an additional 118 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,363

Bedford County – 1,448

Benton County – 353

Bledsoe County – 890

Blount County – 2,815

Bradley County – 3,186

Campbell County – 635

Cannon County – 341

Carroll County – 1,024

Carter County — 1,282

Cheatham County – 879

Chester County – 676

Claiborne County – 470

Clay County – 292

Cocke County – 843

Coffee County – 1,512

Crockett County — 626

Cumberland County – 1,374

Davidson County – 27,964

Decatur County – 584

DeKalb County – 617

Dickson County – 1,407

Dyer County – 1,670

Fayette County – 1,354

Fentress County – 278

Franklin County – 574

Gibson County – 1,152

Giles County – 467

Grainger County – 291

Greene County – 890

Grundy County – 152

Hamblen County – 1,675

Hamilton County – 8,326

Hancock County – 97

Hardeman County — 1,277

Hardin County – 772

Hawkins County – 684

Haywood County — 787

Henderson County — 940

Henry County — 513

Hickman County – 399

Houston County – 113

Humphreys County – 173

Jackson County – 258

Jefferson County – 859

Johnson County – 430

Knox County – 6,863

Lake County – 844

Lauderdale County – 1,128

Lawrence County – 1,224

Lewis County — 260

Lincoln County – 711

Loudon County – 1,389

Macon County – 1,162

Madison County – 3,326

Marion County – 611

Marshall County – 878

Maury County – 2,684

McMinn County – 1,280

McNairy County — 1,008

Meigs County – 252

Monroe County – 1,179

Montgomery County – 3,417

Moore County — 213

Morgan County — 355

Obion County — 1,454

Overton County – 939

Perry County – 166

Pickett County — 184

Polk County – 442

Putnam County – 3,714

Rhea County – 958

Roane County – 1,025

Robertson County – 2,348

Rutherford County – 10,147

Scott County – 263

Sequatchie County – 265

Sevier County – 2,871

Shelby County – 32,447

Smith County – 841

Stewart County — 265

Sullivan County – 2,581

Sumner County – 5,200

Tipton County – 1,996

Trousdale County – 1,703

Unicoi County – 300

Union County — 444

Van Buren County – 176

Warren County – 1,184

Washington County – 2,623

Wayne County – 1,540

Weakley County — 1,331

White County – 980

Williamson County – 5,910

Wilson County – 3,931

Out of state – 3,180

Pending – 3,275

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 276

Asian – 1,903

Black or African-American – 37,390

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 160

Other/Multiracial – 24,616

White – 117,751

Pending – 28,907

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 142,023

Hispanic – 25,920

Pending – 43,060

Gender:

Female – 108,152

Male – 101,043

Pending – 1,808

Clusters:

Number of facilities with more than one resident or staff case in the last 21 days – 244

Number of facilities with more than one resident or staff case in the last 14 days – 147

Number of COVID-positive residents – 3,143

Number of resident deaths – 406

Number of COVID-positive staff – 2,885

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.