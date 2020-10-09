31 new cases of COVID-19, additional death confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed the death of another Madison County resident due to COVID-19.

The health department says a 73-year-old woman died on September 27 due to complications from COVID-19. A total of 71 Madison County residents have died as a result of complications from the virus.

The health department also confirmed 31 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in Madison County to 3,286.

Those cases include 20 men and 11 women, ranging in age from 13-years-old to 81-years-old.

Six Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,893 (57.6%)
  • 38301: 1,033 (31.4%)
  • 38356: 56 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 41 (1.2%)
  • 38366: 49 (1.5%)
  • 38343: 36 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 59 (1.8%)
  • 38392: 23 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 15 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 41 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 7 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 25 (0.8%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,024 (31%)
  • White: 1,391 (42%)
  • Asian: 12 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 80 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 63 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 716 (22%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,826 (55.5%)
  • Male: 1,459 (44.4%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 2,986 (91%)
  • Not recovered: 54 (2%)
  • Better: 78 (2%)
  • Unknown: 97 (3%)
  • Deaths: 71 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 144 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 425 (13%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 625 (19%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 493 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 443 (13%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 476 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 352 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 187 (6%)
  • 80+: 130 (4%)
  • Unknown: 11 (0.5%)
