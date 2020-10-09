31 new cases of COVID-19, additional death confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed the death of another Madison County resident due to COVID-19.
The health department says a 73-year-old woman died on September 27 due to complications from COVID-19. A total of 71 Madison County residents have died as a result of complications from the virus.
The health department also confirmed 31 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in Madison County to 3,286.
Those cases include 20 men and 11 women, ranging in age from 13-years-old to 81-years-old.
Six Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,893 (57.6%)
- 38301: 1,033 (31.4%)
- 38356: 56 (1.7%)
- 38391: 41 (1.2%)
- 38366: 49 (1.5%)
- 38343: 36 (1.1%)
- 38313: 59 (1.8%)
- 38392: 23 (0.7%)
- 38355: 15 (0.5%)
- 38362: 41 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 25 (0.8%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,024 (31%)
- White: 1,391 (42%)
- Asian: 12 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 80 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 63 (2%)
- Unspecified: 716 (22%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,826 (55.5%)
- Male: 1,459 (44.4%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,986 (91%)
- Not recovered: 54 (2%)
- Better: 78 (2%)
- Unknown: 97 (3%)
- Deaths: 71 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 144 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 425 (13%)
- 21 – 30 years: 625 (19%)
- 31 – 40 years: 493 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 443 (13%)
- 51 – 60 years: 476 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 352 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 187 (6%)
- 80+: 130 (4%)
- Unknown: 11 (0.5%)