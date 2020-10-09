31 new cases of COVID-19, additional death confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed the death of another Madison County resident due to COVID-19.

The health department says a 73-year-old woman died on September 27 due to complications from COVID-19. A total of 71 Madison County residents have died as a result of complications from the virus.

The health department also confirmed 31 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in Madison County to 3,286.

Those cases include 20 men and 11 women, ranging in age from 13-years-old to 81-years-old.

Six Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,893 (57.6%)

38301: 1,033 (31.4%)

38356: 56 (1.7%)

38391: 41 (1.2%)

38366: 49 (1.5%)

38343: 36 (1.1%)

38313: 59 (1.8%)

38392: 23 (0.7%)

38355: 15 (0.5%)

38362: 41 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 25 (0.8%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,024 (31%)

White: 1,391 (42%)

Asian: 12 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 80 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 63 (2%)

Unspecified: 716 (22%)

Gender:

Female: 1,826 (55.5%)

Male: 1,459 (44.4%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,986 (91%)

Not recovered: 54 (2%)

Better: 78 (2%)

Unknown: 97 (3%)

Deaths: 71 (2%)

Age: