Linemen, relief workers on stand by for Hurricane Delta assistance

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local groups remain on stand by as Hurricane Delta comes ashore in southwest Louisiana, just six weeks after major Hurricane Laura devastated the area.

Jackson Energy Authority has a six person crew on standby if local officials in Louisiana request mutual aid.

Nobody has requested help yet, but that could change after landfall.

Tennessee Valley Public Power Association coordinates mutual aid requests to keep track of the crews.

This crew of six on standby has mixed skills to assist whatever the request is for.

“I think the furthest distance we’ve been was for Hurricane Sandy, and that’s in the northeast. Typically, these guys assist, I’d say JEA assists other utilities probably three or four times a year,” JEA Senior Manager of Operations Robert Mullins said.

The Salvation Army also has a crew on stand by if help is needed.