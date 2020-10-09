Mugshots : Madison County : 10/08/20 – 10/09/20

1/16 Lauren McKee Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations

2/16 Alexis Beasley No drivers license in possession

3/16 Amanda Betterman Driving under the influence

4/16 Angela Moore Violation of probation, failure to appear

5/16 Anthony Brooks Violation of probation



6/16 Brian Haltom Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/16 Dedrick House Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/16 Dezarai Jones Failure to appear

9/16 Endia Dowell Simple domestic assault

10/16 Halli Reasons Violation of community corrections



11/16 Harley Boothroyd Shoplifting/theft of property, schedule II drug violations

12/16 James Carroll Simple domestic assault

13/16 Jonathon Smith Shoplifting/theft of property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

14/16 Marcus Graves Simple domestic assault

15/16 Patrick Willis Violation of community corrections



16/16 Valencia Johnson Vandalism

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/08/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/09/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.