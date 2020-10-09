Mugshots : Madison County : 10/08/20 – 10/09/20 October 9, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Lauren McKee Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Alexis Beasley No drivers license in possession Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Amanda Betterman Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Angela Moore Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Anthony Brooks Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Brian Haltom Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Dedrick House Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Dezarai Jones Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Endia Dowell Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Halli Reasons Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Harley Boothroyd Shoplifting/theft of property, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16James Carroll Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Jonathon Smith Shoplifting/theft of property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Marcus Graves Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Patrick Willis Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Valencia Johnson Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/08/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/09/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest