Next Trump-Biden debate thrown into uncertainty

WASHINGTON (AP) — The final debates between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden have been thrown into uncertainty.

The campaigns are offering dueling proposals for remaining faceoffs that have been upended by the president’s coronavirus infection.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates says the final debate, scheduled for Oct. 22, is still slated to go on in person as planned.

But it says Trump’s campaign hasn’t yet said whether he’ll participate.

And next Thursday’s town hall-style debate seems to be gone.

The commission wanted it conducted virtually because of his coronavirus, but Trump objected, saying it must be face-to-face.