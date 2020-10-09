Salvation Army to host food drive on Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — In local response to the national health pandemic, the Salvation Army wants to help those who are struggling.

Rain or shine, the Salvation Army is hosting a food drive Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Salvation Army partnered with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after identifying the community’s need for food.

Lt. Mark Cancia with the Salvation Army says they have various types of food to distribute.

Cancia says he recognizes many people have been forced to quarantine and have had work hours reduced, resulting in financial pressures.

“It’s important to be able to put food behind those doors, in refrigerators, so that parents aren’t experiencing the stress that can really be toxic for a family,” Cancia said. “So I’m really grateful for the partnership of the Latter-day Saints and the support of the community to be able to make something like this happen.”

Donations can be made directly to the Salvation Army. To find more information on making a financial contribution, visit their website.