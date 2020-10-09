Teen charged after attempted robbery of woman in wheelchair

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police have charged a 16-year-old after police say he allegedly robbed and assaulted a woman getting into her wheelchair.

Police say the 60-year-old victim was getting out of her car around 1 p.m. Thursday, when six boys approached her.

Police say one of the boys asked if she needed any help, and then told her he was going to take her purse when she declined his help.

The victim attempted to get away from the boy, who threatened to shoot her. Police say the woman started yelling for help, and all six boys ran.

Officers were able to locate some of the boys in the area and detain them, according to police.

Police say the 16-year-old is charged with criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery and criminal impersonation after investigators determined he was using his brother’s identity.

Police say the weapon used during the incident was a BB gun.

The teen has been taken to the juvenile detention facility pending a hearing in juvenile court.