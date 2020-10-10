212,649 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,758 deaths, 1,022 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 212,649 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, October 10. In addition, 2,758 people have died and 1,022 are currently hospitalized. Another 192,958 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows probable cases of 9,693 COVID-19 and an additional 124 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,371

Bedford County – 1,466

Benton County – 356

Bledsoe County – 893

Blount County – 2,834

Bradley County – 3,199

Campbell County – 654

Cannon County – 348

Carroll County – 1,030

Carter County — 1,297

Cheatham County – 886

Chester County – 679

Claiborne County – 471

Clay County – 305

Cocke County – 848

Coffee County – 1,538

Crockett County — 643

Cumberland County – 1,384

Davidson County – 28,120

Decatur County – 584

DeKalb County – 619

Dickson County – 1,415

Dyer County – 1,700

Fayette County – 1,362

Fentress County – 750

Franklin County – 1,109

Gibson County – 1,923

Giles County – 788

Grainger County – 463

Greene County – 1,308

Grundy County – 428

Hamblen County – 2,167

Hamilton County – 10,421

Hancock County – 110

Hardeman County — 1,676

Hardin County – 1,167

Hawkins County – 955

Haywood County — 1,132

Henderson County — 1,290

Henry County — 692

Hickman County – 686

Houston County – 349

Humphreys County – 337

Jackson County – 382

Jefferson County – 1,324

Johnson County – 1,030

Knox County – 10,730

Lake County – 941

Lauderdale County – 1,135

Lawrence County – 1,244

Lewis County — 274

Lincoln County – 716

Loudon County – 1,396

Macon County – 1,168

Madison County – 3,339

Marion County – 617

Marshall County – 900

Maury County – 2,723

McMinn County – 1,316

McNairy County — 1,016

Meigs County – 254

Monroe County – 1,179

Montgomery County – 3,468

Moore County — 216

Morgan County — 360

Obion County — 1,470

Overton County – 957

Perry County – 166

Pickett County — 201

Polk County – 442

Putnam County – 3,725

Rhea County – 966

Roane County – 1,036

Robertson County – 2,352

Rutherford County – 10,242

Scott County – 271

Sequatchie County – 265

Sevier County – 2,886

Shelby County – 32,530

Smith County – 844

Stewart County — 268

Sullivan County – 2,623

Sumner County – 5,222

Tipton County – 2,014

Trousdale County – 1,709

Unicoi County – 302

Union County — 448

Van Buren County – 178

Warren County – 1,185

Washington County – 2,672

Wayne County – 1,541

Weakley County — 1,340

White County – 978

Williamson County – 5,969

Wilson County – 3971

Out of state – 3,169

Pending – 3,226

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 278

Asian – 1,911

Black or African-American – 37,540

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 160

Other/Multiracial – 24,677

White – 118,785

Pending – 29,298

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 143,089

Hispanic – 25,988

Pending – 29,298

Gender:

Female – 109,019

Male – 101,809

Pending – 1,821

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.