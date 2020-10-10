23 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 3,309 total in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,309.

The health department says those cases include 15 men and eight women, ranging in age from eight-years-old to 80-years-old.

Five Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator at this time.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,909 (57.7%)
  • 38301: 1,039 (31.4%)
  • 38356: 56 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 41 (1.2%)
  • 38366: 49 (1.5%)
  • 38343: 36 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 60 (1.8%)
  • 38392: 23 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 15 (0.4%)
  • 38362: 41 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 7 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 25 (0.8%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,026 (31%)
  • White: 1,402 (42%)
  • Asian: 12 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 80 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 65 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 724 (22%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,834 (55.4%)
  • Male: 1,474 (44.5%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 3,004 (91%)
  • Not recovered: 53 (2%)
  • Better: 77 (2%)
  • Unknown: 104 (3%)
  • Deaths: 71 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 145 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 430 (13%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 627 (19%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 498 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 446 (13%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 480 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 353 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 189 (6%)
  • 80+: 130 (4%)
  • Unknown: 11 (0.5%)
