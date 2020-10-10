23 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 3,309 total in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,309.

The health department says those cases include 15 men and eight women, ranging in age from eight-years-old to 80-years-old.

Five Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator at this time.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,909 (57.7%)

38301: 1,039 (31.4%)

38356: 56 (1.7%)

38391: 41 (1.2%)

38366: 49 (1.5%)

38343: 36 (1.1%)

38313: 60 (1.8%)

38392: 23 (0.7%)

38355: 15 (0.4%)

38362: 41 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 25 (0.8%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,026 (31%)

White: 1,402 (42%)

Asian: 12 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 80 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 65 (2%)

Unspecified: 724 (22%)

Gender:

Female: 1,834 (55.4%)

Male: 1,474 (44.5%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,004 (91%)

Not recovered: 53 (2%)

Better: 77 (2%)

Unknown: 104 (3%)

Deaths: 71 (2%)

Age: