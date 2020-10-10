23 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 3,309 total in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,309.
The health department says those cases include 15 men and eight women, ranging in age from eight-years-old to 80-years-old.
Five Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator at this time.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,909 (57.7%)
- 38301: 1,039 (31.4%)
- 38356: 56 (1.7%)
- 38391: 41 (1.2%)
- 38366: 49 (1.5%)
- 38343: 36 (1.1%)
- 38313: 60 (1.8%)
- 38392: 23 (0.7%)
- 38355: 15 (0.4%)
- 38362: 41 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 25 (0.8%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,026 (31%)
- White: 1,402 (42%)
- Asian: 12 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 80 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 65 (2%)
- Unspecified: 724 (22%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,834 (55.4%)
- Male: 1,474 (44.5%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,004 (91%)
- Not recovered: 53 (2%)
- Better: 77 (2%)
- Unknown: 104 (3%)
- Deaths: 71 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 145 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 430 (13%)
- 21 – 30 years: 627 (19%)
- 31 – 40 years: 498 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 446 (13%)
- 51 – 60 years: 480 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 353 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 189 (6%)
- 80+: 130 (4%)
- Unknown: 11 (0.5%)