Bill Hagerty discuss concerns for COVID-19, campaign goals

JACKSON, Tenn. – “If you look at what’s happening with the fast track process that the Trump Administration and the FDA has put in place, we now have 100 vaccine candidates in the fast track process,” said Hagerty.

Bill Hagerty is the 2020 Republican candidate for 2020 U.S. Senator in Tennessee and he gave his thoughts on recent political issues including COVID- 19 cases rising in Tennessee.

“I’ve been from one state to the other listening to Tennesseans. I want to make certain I know what Tennesseans concerns are and what our opportunities are here” said Hagerty.

Across the state, there have been COVID-19 cases rising especially in schools and many parents have had concerns with whether they should let their children continue with in-person learning.

Hagerty says he thinks parents should do what’s best for their kids during the pandemic.

“I think it’s up to each family to make the right choice but I’m glad to see kids back in school because they need to be back in school. They’ve really been set back being put out of school” said Hagerty.

Hagerty says he will continue his campaign until election season is over. The election is set for November 3.

Hagerty will compete against Democratic nominee Marquita Bradshaw for the Tennessee U.S. Senate seat.