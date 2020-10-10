Light Showers Early Sunday Before Drying out

Weather Update – 11:05 p.m. – Saturday, October 10th –

Delta’s impacts were minimal for us in West Tennessee. On and off showers were what we saw mostly, especially in areas south of I-40. Rainfall amounts in span of 24 hours were less than half and inch widespread, but exceeded just above an inch to 1.5″ near the Tennessee River Valley. Gusts did not exceed 30 miles per hour for most and we should see light winds for tonight, with lows in the upper 60s.

As Delta pushes eastward, cloud cover and an isolated shower or two will start off the first half of the day Sunday. We could see the return of some sunshine late in the afternoon. Highs are expected to stay in the mid to upper 70s.

A warmer day is in store Monday, but a cold front moving through that afternoon will cool things down briefly after that. The cold front could produce a shower or two in spots, otherwise expect dry conditions following that until at least the end of the week.

