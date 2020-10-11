214,717 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,767 deaths, 985 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 214,717 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, October 11. In addition, 2,767 people have died and 985 are currently hospitalized. Another 193,849 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows probable cases of # COVID-19 and an additional # COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,386

Bedford County – 1,483

Benton County – 359

Bledsoe County – 895

Blount County – 2,852

Bradley County – 3,225

Campbell County – 693

Cannon County – 355

Carroll County – 1,043

Carter County — 1,312

Cheatham County – 890

Chester County – 683

Claiborne County – 473

Clay County – 313

Cocke County – 849

Coffee County – 1,557

Crockett County — 665

Cumberland County – 1,394

Davidson County – 28,294

Decatur County – 589

DeKalb County – 630

Dickson County – 1,419

Dyer County – 1,736

Fayette County – 1,369

Fentress County – 762

Franklin County – 1,124

Gibson County – 1,937

Giles County – 799

Grainger County – 473

Greene County – 1,336

Grundy County – 435

Hamblen County – 2,199

Hamilton County – 10,483

Hancock County – 110

Hardeman County — 1,687

Hardin County – 1,185

Hawkins County – 964

Haywood County — 1,140

Henderson County — 1,297

Henry County — 692

Hickman County – 693

Houston County – 350

Humphreys County – 340

Jackson County – 385

Jefferson County – 1,338

Johnson County – 1,038

Knox County – 10,862

Lake County – 945

Lauderdale County – 1,160

Lawrence County – 1,262

Lewis County — 282

Lincoln County – 719

Loudon County – 1,423

Macon County – 1,175

Madison County – 3,368

Marion County – 623

Marshall County – 920

Maury County – 2,760

McMinn County – 1,332

McNairy County — 1,023

Meigs County – 257

Monroe County – 1,188

Montgomery County – 3,491

Moore County — 217

Morgan County — 366

Obion County — 1,485

Overton County – 978

Perry County – 166

Pickett County — 206

Polk County – 445

Putnam County – 3,761

Rhea County – 971

Roane County – 1,051

Robertson County – 2,368

Rutherford County – 10,312

Scott County – 274

Sequatchie County – 267

Sevier County – 2,910

Shelby County – 32,722

Smith County – 865

Stewart County — 282

Sullivan County – 2,685

Sumner County – 5,243

Tipton County – 2,044

Trousdale County – 1,714

Unicoi County – 303

Union County — 453

Van Buren County – 180

Warren County – 1,199

Washington County – 2,709

Wayne County – 1,542

Weakley County — 1,358

White County – 986

Williamson County – 6,018

Wilson County – 4,011

Out of state – 3,291

Pending – 3,314

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 280

Asian – 1,920

Black or African-American – 37,697

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 160

Other/Multiracial – 24,865

White – 119,806

Pending – 29,989

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 143,886

Hispanic – 26,047

Pending – 44,784

Gender:

Female – 110,166

Male – 102,716

Pending – 1,835

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.