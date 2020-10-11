32 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 3,341 total in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,341.
The health department says those cases include 12 men and 20 women, ranging in age from five-years-old to 83-years-old.
Six Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator at this time.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,932 (57.8%)
- 38301: 1,045 (31.3%)
- 38356: 57 (1.7%)
- 38391: 41 (1.2%)
- 38366: 49 (1.5%)
- 38343: 36 (1.1%)
- 38313: 61 (1.8%)
- 38392: 23 (0.7%)
- 38355: 15 (0.4%)
- 38362: 41 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 26 (0.8%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,032 (31%)
- White: 1,419 (42.5%)
- Asian: 12 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 80 (2%)
- Other/Multiracial: 66 (2%)
- Unspecified: 732 (22%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,854 (55.5%)
- Male: 1,486 (44.4%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,029 (90.7%)
- Not recovered: 45 (1.3%)
- Better: 83 (2.5%)
- Unknown: 113 (3.4%)
- Deaths: 71 (2.1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 148 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 435 (13%)
- 21 – 30 years: 632 (19%)
- 31 – 40 years: 502 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 451 (13.5%)
- 51 – 60 years: 483 (14%)
- 61 – 70 years: 356 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 192 (6%)
- 80+: 131 (4%)
- Unknown: 11 (0.5%)