32 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 3,341 total in Madison Co.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,341.

Coronavirus

The health department says those cases include 12 men and 20 women, ranging in age from five-years-old to 83-years-old.

Six Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator at this time.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,932 (57.8%)
  • 38301: 1,045 (31.3%)
  • 38356: 57 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 41 (1.2%)
  • 38366: 49 (1.5%)
  • 38343: 36 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 61 (1.8%)
  • 38392: 23 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 15 (0.4%)
  • 38362: 41 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 7 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 26 (0.8%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,032 (31%)
  • White: 1,419 (42.5%)
  • Asian: 12 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 80 (2%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 66 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 732 (22%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,854 (55.5%)
  • Male: 1,486 (44.4%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 3,029 (90.7%)
  • Not recovered: 45 (1.3%)
  • Better: 83 (2.5%)
  • Unknown: 113 (3.4%)
  • Deaths: 71 (2.1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 148 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 435 (13%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 632 (19%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 502 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 451 (13.5%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 483 (14%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 356 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 192 (6%)
  • 80+: 131 (4%)
  • Unknown: 11 (0.5%)
Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts