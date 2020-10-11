32 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 3,341 total in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,341.

The health department says those cases include 12 men and 20 women, ranging in age from five-years-old to 83-years-old.

Six Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator at this time.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,932 (57.8%)

38301: 1,045 (31.3%)

38356: 57 (1.7%)

38391: 41 (1.2%)

38366: 49 (1.5%)

38343: 36 (1.1%)

38313: 61 (1.8%)

38392: 23 (0.7%)

38355: 15 (0.4%)

38362: 41 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 26 (0.8%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,032 (31%)

White: 1,419 (42.5%)

Asian: 12 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 80 (2%)

Other/Multiracial: 66 (2%)

Unspecified: 732 (22%)

Gender:

Female: 1,854 (55.5%)

Male: 1,486 (44.4%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,029 (90.7%)

Not recovered: 45 (1.3%)

Better: 83 (2.5%)

Unknown: 113 (3.4%)

Deaths: 71 (2.1%)

Age: