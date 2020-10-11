Jackson McDonald’s raising funds for local charities

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-area McDonald’s are launching two fundraisers to help raise money for local charities.

The “Sleeves for Support” and “Round-Up” fundraisers are both aimed at raising money for local Ronald McDonald House Charities, which have seen a decrease in donations due to the pandemic, according to a news release from the company.

To help raise funds, every Jackson McDonald’s will be selling reusable $5 drink sleeves, according to the release.

McDonald’s says drive-thru customers can also help by rounding their purchase total to the nearest dollar, or simply donating $1, $3 or $5.

The release says that both of the offers will begin on Monday, October 12.